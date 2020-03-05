Get 2 Days FREE When You Buy 2 Days at Universal Orlando Resort!

Planning your summer vacation?
Enjoy 2 days FREE with the purchase of select promo tickets at Universal Orlando Resort™!
Remember, only a Park-to-Park Admission Ticket will allow you to experience the magic and excitement of BOTH The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ lands (Diagon Alley™ and Hogsmeade™) PLUS the Hogwarts™ Express*.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
You WON'T wan to miss this!
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!