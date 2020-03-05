Get 2 Days FREE When You Buy 2 Days at Universal Orlando Resort!

Get 2 Days FREE When You Buy 2 Days at Universal Orlando Resort!

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Get 2 Days FREE When You Buy 2 Days at Universal Orlando Resort!
Ashley Sehmann

Planning your summer vacation?

Enjoy 2 days FREE with the purchase of select promo tickets at Universal Orlando Resort™!

Remember, only a Park-to-Park Admission Ticket will allow you to experience the magic and excitement of BOTH The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ lands (Diagon Alley™ and Hogsmeade™) PLUS the Hogwarts™ Express*.

You WON'T wan to miss this!

Find Tickets

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics