Launch your kids into their dreams with 20% off Story Pirates - Sleep Squad

SLEEP SQUAD is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams.

Featuring brand new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of post-dinner, pre-bedtime ritual for kids age 4-12.

How This Works

Story Pirates' SLEEP SQUAD is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. SLEEP SQUAD can be enjoyed in one 45-minute experience, or in three unique episodes, ranging between 12 and 25 minutes in length. SLEEP SQUAD can be experienced after dinner, before bedtime, at nap time or any time young astronauts feel like going on an adventure into their dreams!

There are two easy ways to experience SLEEP SQUAD:

Video Only | Your family can enjoy an amazing experience starting tonight and for as many nights as you like over the next two weeks. We’ll send instructions on how to create the SLEEP SQUAD interactive experience using items you have at home and your imagination!

Video + Official Dreamtime Travel Kit | You get the same as above, but with this package you also get an official SLEEP SQUAD Dreamtime Travel Kit shipped to you that includes a dream journal, sleep mask, stickers, and a star projector. If you purchase this package now, you have access to the video for four weeks, and can expect Kit delivery in under two weeks.