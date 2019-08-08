NOAH'S ARK WATERPARK - SAVE OVER 40%

Located on 70 sprawling acres in the heart of Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World, Noah's Ark is recognized as both the Largest Water Park in America, and one of the best places to visit in Wisconsin Dells with kids.



Noah's Ark isn't just big on thrills, we're also committed to providing the safest, cleanest, and most unforgettable waterpark experience for the entire family. In fact, we've received the Top Award for Aquatic Safety every year since 1995!



From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, we are open for an entire summer of fun under the sun. Make your plans to visit us soon and buy your tickets and reserve your cabana online!

