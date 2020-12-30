Rosetta Stone Inc. is changing the way the world learns languages by providing interactive solutions that are acclaimed for the power to unlock the natural language-learning ability in everyone. Rosetta Stone’s world-renowned language-learning solutions are now available online and for mobile devices. Brand new features include interactive games, stories, and live coaching sessions with native speakers—in 24 languages!
Ring in the New Year with over $80 off 1 year of Rosetta Stone
