BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva is known for its occasional celebrity appearances from the rich and famous and Friday you can catch a glimpse of one…
After more than 50 years of making such candy favorites as Nestlé Crunch bars, the Nestlé plant in Burlington is getting a new life — and a $70 million retooling — as a manufacturing site for refrigerated cookie dough.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Meet Tara the artist behind Lake Geneva's Fear the Deer!
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
The crash happened about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck, authorities said.