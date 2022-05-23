 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Lazaro X. Ozuna, 25, 314 S Second St., Delavan, was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. The City of Delavan Police Department responded to a home for a reported disturbance on May 7. Upon arrival, the officer noticed a broken door window and a broken food blender on the floor by the front door. No physical altercation took place between the defendant and the woman and was not in direct contact with him, but the caller noted that Ozuna had locked the door, began yelling loudly and struck the front door window. On October 2, 2020, the defendant was convicted of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

