More about this year's Lake Geneva Impact Award recipients

Inspired Coffee, which is operated by Inspiration Ministries, provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

The coffee shop, 833 W. Main St., opened for business in June in Lake Geneva after more than a year in planning.

Jessie Bongiorno, general manager for Inspired Coffee, said she appreciates the business receiving the award and the community support it has received during the past year.

“Since we opened our doors about five months ago, we’ve seen a lot of growth in our trainees,” Bongiorno said. “A lot of people in the community have supported our mission, and it just speaks to the need that exists not just in our county but in our country.”

Bongiorno said she has enjoyed working as the general manager for Inspired Coffee and helping people with disabilities develop employment skills.

“I’m proud to be a part of this mission,” Bongiorno said. “I enjoy coming to work every day helping my team and helping people prepare for a better future for themselves. I’m blessed to be in this role.”

Merik Fell, director of development for Inspiration Ministries, said he is honored that Inspired Coffee received the award within the first year it was open for business.