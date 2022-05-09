More ways to eat bacon than imaginable this weekend at Bacon Fest in Downtown Lake Geneva

Downtown Lake Geneva will be sizzling this weekend.

The second annual Bacon Fest is Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Hours are May 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and May 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That means a bevy of bacon dishes as well as other foods, children's games and plenty of live music.

What kind of bacon dishes? Bacon hot dogs. Bacon-covered French fries. Bacon chili. Bacon maple syrup. Bacon mac and cheese. Bacon jalapeños. Bacon nachos.

But wait, there's more: Bacon flights. Bacon tots. Bacon cheese curds. Bacon maple scones. Bacon poutine. Bacon burgers. Bacon-pulled pork. Smoke candied bacon. Bacon jam. Bacon chocolate. Bacon baklava.

There's even pig roast.

While the goal is a diverse array of unique bacon offerings, there will be plenty to do beyond fulfill the craving for bacon.

On May 14, Lake Geneva House of Music Varsity kicks things off with some music from noon-1:30 p.m.

The Judson Brown Duo will perform from 2-3 p.m. A children's pin the tail on the pig contest is from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Biscuit Creek plays 4:15-6:15 p.m. Miles Over Mountains takes the stage from 7-9 p.m.

On May 15, Tiny Country performs from noon-1:30 p.m.

A meat auction benefitting the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Lara Bell Band plays from 2:30-4:15 p.m., followed by the MilBillies from 5-7 p.m.

Numerous groups, businesses and organizations are organizing the event, including the City of Lake Geneva Tourism Commission and Wisconsin Valley Media Group, which is the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

The Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, another partner in Bacon Fest, will also serve up bacon chili. Proceeds from sales at its Bacon Up a Solution to Hunger booth to go directly to the pantry. works to give families and individuals food, diapers, hygiene and other supplies in times of crisis.

Vendors include American Made BBQ-Pig Roast, Elena In-Home Catering & Isotropic Networks, Fiddlesticks On Wheels, Fork N Fry, Jammin’ Concessions, Johnsonville, Lake Geneva Pie Company, Lefty’s Too, The Lumpia Lady LLC, MM&E BBQ, Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza, Smilin’ Dawgs, Sweet Caroline MKE, Ultimate Confections, Sweet Treats Candy & Sweets, The Baker House, Wisconsin Style BBQ and the pantry, which is also operating the cash bar at the event.

Spotted Cow, Bud Lite, White Claw, wine, soda and water will also be served.

Piggly Wiggly, Waterford Bee Company, Mid City Grill and Leafguard will also be at the event.

Tickets are $5 per person, general admission, when purchased before the event. Pre-purchased weekend pass is $10.

General admission day of event is $10 per day. Children ages 8 and younger free admission.

Visit baconfestwi.com to purchase tickets and for more information.