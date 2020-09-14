Mother & daughter artists of the month at library

The artists featured this month at the Lake Geneva Public Library are related.

Roberta Gifford Karstetter and her daughter, Kasey Karstetter, have their work on display at the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Now retired, Roberta was the parish administrator and bookkeeper at Chris Episcopal Church in Delavan.

For over the last 15 years, she has found the most fulfillment in creating assemblage art, using unique found objects to form an expression or thought intended to evoke emotion.

Some of her art takes a lighthearted look at various stories or focuses on public issues. But the majority of her work is spiritual.

Kasey, who owns Kasey K Photo, travels throughout Wisconsin and Illinois for portraits and event photography.

A 2005 graduate of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, she also creates abstract watercolor and mixed media paintings, digital art and jewelry.

Her inspiration comes from a love of nature, heritage, spirituality and symbolism.

Both Kasey and Roberta have been members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation for five years. Kasey shows regularly in the foundation's Gallery 223 in fall, winter and spring.