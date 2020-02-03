Need proof on Trump? Just open your eyes

To the editor:

I understand that you need to direct your attention to the specific proof — facts — supporting the impeachment and conviction of President Trump.

There are two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

The following points surround the above two issues, pointing to patterns of actions, integrity of purpose, and consistent communications.

In the U.S. jury system, jurors review all of the facts, but as that is occurring, they are also making judgments about the accused, using their own value systems. These are called observations in real-time, not facts.

President Trump’s real-time observations — depending on your value system:

• Consistently irrational approach to decision–making

• Quickly changing positions on policy with no justification

• Apparently unaffected by any preconceived set of values

• Not exhibiting any strong set of visionary objectives

• Chooses to communicate in an unprofessional and inappropriate manner