New manager at private golf club in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — Tina Grunauer is the new clubhouse manager for Goldeneye Club, located at W1773 N. Bloomfield Road.

Goldeneye is a private, invitation-only golf club on over 120 acres about five minutes southeast of Lake Geneva.

The 18-hole, par-71 golf course also has a clubhouse, social bar, multiple fireplaces and an outdoor patio overlooking a private lake.

As clubhouse manager, Grunauer will oversee business and golf operations, drive membership sales and engagement, and lead the team in delivering an exceptional member and guest experience.

“Tina joins the KemperSports team at Goldeneye with a passion for hospitality and an extensive knowledge of the Lake Geneva market,” said KemperSports Vice President of Operations Vince Juarez. “Her people skills, positive energy and private club background make her an excellent fit for Goldeneye Club and the membership.”

Grunauer has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry as well as more than six years working for private country clubs in the Chicagoland area, including Ridge Country Club, Beverly Country Club and Midlothian Country Club.

Born and raised in Chicago, Grunauer and her family have summered in Lake Geneva for most of her life.

For more information about Goldeneye and to submit a membership inquiry, go to www.gold eneyeclub.com.