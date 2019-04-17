WALWORTH — Agape House is hosting its annual 5K Run Walk Stroll during National Child Abuse Prevention month.

Individuals, families, and groups of all sizes are encouraged to participate on Saturday, April 27th for this fun, non-competitive outing.

Registration is $30, and the fee includes the walk, a catered lunch, and a commemorative T-shirt (if extras available).

Children under 16 can participate for free and can pre-purchase lunch for $5.

The entry fee will be waived for individuals who raise $100 or more in support donations.

Registration for the morning 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., the 5K event begins at 10 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event course begins and ends at the Agape House school parking lot: 215 S. Main, Walworth.

The 5K route along village streets provides ease of use for running, walking, strollers and wheelchairs.

Registration and sponsor forms can be downloaded at www.agapehouseheals.org/5k-event.

This is a rain or shine event.

For more information, please contact Agape House at (262) 275-6466.