Horse-drawn carriage rides are returning to downtown Lake Geneva after about a five-year absence.

The Lake Geneva City Council has approved a proposal from a Kenosha County horse-and-buggy operator to offer carriage rides to downtown visitors starting this summer.

“I’m super excited about this,” Alderwoman Selena Proksa said. “I’ve had many, many residents say they just miss the charm and feel of the carriage rides.”

Horse-drawn carriage rides were available in Lake Geneva for many years before a previous operator shut down in 2014.

Richard Costa, agent for Live Horse Entertainment, based in Bristol, has been working with city officials since November to determine the best route and to plan his new service.

Acting on a recommendation from the city council’s finance, license & regulation committee, aldermen voted unanimously April 22 to approve the new horse-and-buggy operation.

Tammie Carstensen, chairperson of the city’s tourism commission, told aldermen that bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides to Lake Geneva’s central business district would add to the city’s charm, citing that similar visitor attractions have been successful in other communities.

“They will offer breath-taking and informative rides the old-fashioned way,” Carstensen said. “We’ve got the history, so why not let the guy show it off?”

Nobody spoke in opposition to the proposal at the April 22 council meeting.

Costa said he was approached last year by then-mayoral candidate Charlene Klein with the idea of starting carriage rides in Lake Geneva.

Klein, who had offered the idea during her campaign for mayor, said after the council approved the proposal that she believes many residents in the city’s Maple Park Historic District in and near downtown will be excited to see horse-drawn carriages passing through their neighborhood again.

“I know people in the historic district who are happy that it’s returning,” Klein said.

Previous operator Caroline Ausman offered horse-drawn carriage rides in downtown Lake Geneva for about 11 years until she ceased operations in 2014.

At the time, Ausman said cited dissatisfaction with the fees that city officials were charging her to park her horse-drawn carriages by the Riviera tourism center.

Details of the city’s arrangement with Live Horse Entertainment have not been disclosed.

City records indicate that discussions have included the issue of whether the new horse and buggies should be allowed in the heart of downtown or whether the route should be limited instead to the Maple Park historic area.

Costa said he plans to begin offering rides in late May on weekends only.

He said he will start with one horse and carriage, and then expand if he receives a positive response.

“If it goes good, we may be looking at adding a couple more,” he said. “We’re hoping that it’s a hit in the town, so we can continue doing rides into the Christmas season.”

He said he was unsure how much he would charge riders.

Costa, who said he has operated carriages for many years in the Chicago area, said he believes the horse-and-buggy attraction will become an added attraction to draw visitors into Lake Geneva, which will benefit other local businesses, too.

“People that are looking for that quaint town feeling will be inspired,” he said.

The city council’s finance, license & regulation committee unanimously endorsed the proposal April 16, although some aldermen were concerned that the carriages could create traffic problems if the wrong route is implemented, including state Highway 50, also known as Main Street.

“I can see the Maple Park Historic District,” Proksa said. “But I don’t know if Highway 50 seems like the right place for it.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he, too, was concerned about the carriage rides interfering with traffic on Highway 50, especially during the busy summer tourist season.

“Going through Highway 50 doesn’t make sense,” Hedlund said. “We can’t even get cars through there. Traffic flow is a huge problem.”

Costa proposed a route that would allow his customers to enjoy a view of the lake.

Beverly Leonard, owner of Delaney Street Mercantile, has offered her business’s driveway at 905 W. Main St. as a staging area for the horse-drawn carriage rides.

In previous years, the carriage rides were based at the Riviera.