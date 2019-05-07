With downtown Lake Geneva merchants objecting to a ban on outdoor displays of merchandise, aldermen have agreed to take another look at the ban.

Several merchants spoke out against the city’s rules Monday during a meeting of the Lake Geneva City Council committee of the whole at City Hall.

Council members agreed to discuss possible revisions to the ordinance covering storefront displays during a public works committee meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 14.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower, who chairs the public works committee, urged business owners to show up again May 14 to continue expressing themselves on the issue.

Flower said she hopes to resolve the matter before Memorial Day and the start of the busy downtown tourist season.

“I don’t know if we will discuss everything they want, but we will get started,” she said. “Hopefully, we can get something going and passed before Memorial Day, if we time it right.”

Several downtown merchants in recent weeks have received city notices informing them that they are not allowed to display merchandise or sandwich board signs outside their businesses without a permit.

Some have been warned that they could be fined up to $1,000 under an ordinance that has been on the books for more than 20 years — but that has not been aggressively enforced until this year.