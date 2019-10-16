Six months after Lake Geneva aldermen put the brakes on purchasing new parking kiosks, officials again are weighing options for upgrading the downtown parking meter system.
The city council in February agreed to spend about $500,000 to replace Lake Geneva’s fleet of push-button parking kiosks with new touch-screen devices along the downtown streets.
After public outcry about the cost of replacing the existing 8-year-old parking meters, aldermen reversed course and postponed the purchase to reconsider cost-saving alternatives.
The city currently has 66 parking kiosks that were installed in 2011, and that city staff have reported are too slow, are difficult to use, and need to be updated.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking operations manager, presented aldermen with five options Oct. 7 for upgrading downtown parking, ranging in cost from less than $50,000 to more than $600,000.
The first option calls for installing upgraded modems in the current kiosks, which would cost between $46,000 and $50,000. Martinez-Mullally said this would be a short-term solution that would last the city only one or two years.
“We don’t improve efficiency. It’s not going to be faster data,” she said. “It’s not going be easier to use. It’s going to be the same equipment.”
Two other options involve a combination of upgraded modems and computer systems, which would cost between $273,700 and $459,000. A fourth option, the most expensive, would mean upgrading the existing kiosks into new models, costing between $585,900 and $611,000.
The final option would be to revert to purchasing the new fleet of kiosks for the same previous estimate of $495,000.
Martinez-Mullally said investing in a new fleet of kiosks would last about 10 years and would save the city money in maintenance costs.
The city now spends about $63,000 a year on maintenance, but the new kiosks would cost only about about $37,000 a year for maintenance.
The city council has not scheduled a vote to decide on a strategy for downtown parking improvements.
Some aldermen continue to have questions about spending $500,000 on new meters.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she is concerned because the new kiosks would not include an option for people to pay for their parking with dollar bills — only credit or debit cards.
Martinez-Mullally said a dollar bill option could be installed in the kiosks. But more people are paying for their parking with credit cards, currently accounting for about 70 percent of parking meter transactions.
“Parking is getting out of the bill business,” Martinez-Mullally said. “We want to invest where the customers are growing, and that’s credit card usage.”
Other aldermen questioned whether the city is focusing its efforts on downloadable online apps for parking.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said she would like the city to continue to offer both kiosks and online apps.
“I think that cuts down on the wear and tear of the machines,” Proksa said.
Martinez-Mullally said the city is still looking into more options for people to pay with an app. She said the city currently partners with ParkMobile and ParkPNP for app services, and is looking to partner with a third company, Passport App.
Martinez-Mullally said parking app revenue has increased by about 50 percent annually over the past four years, from $10,387 in 2016 to $48,860 in 2018.
Martinez-Mullally said she would not be in favor of the city going to an all app option, because some people may not want to download a parking app because of privacy concerns. She also said some people may not be willing to download an app if they only plan to park a short time.
Straube agreed that some people might simply prefer to use a kiosk.
“If you went all app with the people who come here — especially in the fall when the clientele gets older — it’s not going to work,” Straube said.