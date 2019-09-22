Flood traffic

Traffic kicks up water along Main Street near Lakeshore Drive in Lake Geneva on Sept. 13 as flash flooding develops following heavy overnight rains.

 File photo, Regional News

The Lake Geneva region is under a flash flood watch again, as heavy rains pummel the area for a second straight weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 10 p.m. tonight for all of Walworth County, as well as the surrounding area. Some areas of southern Wisconsin are under a flash flood warning.

Rain began Saturday and continued today, with showers and thunderstorms expected to continue until about 2 a.m. Monday.

The precipitation is forecast to end Monday, although there is a chance that rain will return midweek.

It was just last weekend that flash flooding conditions damaged many homes in the region and prompted a rare no-wake order for boaters on the elevated Geneva Lake.

