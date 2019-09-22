The Lake Geneva region is under a flash flood watch again, as heavy rains pummel the area for a second straight weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 10 p.m. tonight for all of Walworth County, as well as the surrounding area. Some areas of southern Wisconsin are under a flash flood warning.

Rain began Saturday and continued today, with showers and thunderstorms expected to continue until about 2 a.m. Monday.

The precipitation is forecast to end Monday, although there is a chance that rain will return midweek.

It was just last weekend that flash flooding conditions damaged many homes in the region and prompted a rare no-wake order for boaters on the elevated Geneva Lake.