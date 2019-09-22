The Lake Geneva region is under a flash flood watch again, as heavy rains pummel the area for a second straight weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 10 p.m. tonight for all of Walworth County, as well as the surrounding area. Some areas of southern Wisconsin are under a flash flood warning.
Rain began Saturday and continued today, with showers and thunderstorms expected to continue until about 2 a.m. Monday.
The precipitation is forecast to end Monday, although there is a chance that rain will return midweek.
It was just last weekend that flash flooding conditions damaged many homes in the region and prompted a rare no-wake order for boaters on the elevated Geneva Lake.
Adrian Hernandez, 21, a college student who lives with his parents on Williams Street in Walworth, shows the family's flooded basement Sept. 15, with water climbing up the stairs toward the first floor.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Alex Schmitz, a Big Foot High School student, hauls damaged goods out of a house Sept. 15 on Laurie Court, as he and other volunteers help residents in the flooded Oak Knolls neighborhood of Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Floodwater reaching six feet high overtakes backyards and leaves floating debris Sept. 15 in the flooded Oak Knolls neighborhood in Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Homeowner Mike Dowden hauls a trash barrel filled with ruined insulation out of his home Sept. 15 on Laurie Court in the flood-damaged Oak Knolls neighborhood of Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
A trash dumpster on Laurie Court in the Oak Knolls neighborhood of Walworth is filled Sept. 15 with household furnishings and personal belongings destroyed by flooding after a week of heavy rain.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Sandbags are piled up Sept. 15 in the flooded backyard of Jim and Julie Ekman's house on Laurie Court in the flood-damaged Oak Knolls neighborhood of Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
A backyard storage shed in the background is almost completely underwater Sept. 15 as residents of the Oak Knolls neighborhood in Walworth wait for floodwaters to recede.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Adrian Hernandez, sitting on the back stairs Sept. 15 at his Williams Street house, manages a smile despite a flood that filled his basement bedroom with water and destroyed years of school work stored on a laptop computer.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Standing on wooden stairs just above the waterline Sept. 15 in his backyard, Adrian Hernandez explains how floodwater overtook his house on Williams Street in the Oak Knolls neighborhood of Walworth.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Floodwater gushes from a long hose that ends on Casey Lane in Walworth as pumps work to remove six feet of floodwater Sept. 15 from the nearby Oak Knolls neighborhood.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Homeowner Paul Lauterbach stands on his deck Sept. 15 overlooking the flooded Oak Knolls neighborhood in Walworth, which has flooded at least twice before over the years.
File photo, Regional News
Floodwater causes Nippersink Creek to spill its banks Sept. 13 following a week of heavy rain at Veterans Park in Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
A motorist moves through high water heading south on Wells Street in Lake Geneva on Sept. 13 during flash flooding conditions.
File photo, Regional News
Dillan Schneider uses a canoe Sept. 13 to navigate three feet of standing water in his backyard on Hemlock Road in Bloomfield during flash flooding that struck the Lake Geneva region.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Barricades show the road closed on Lakeshore Drive at Main Street in Lake Geneva on Sept. 13 during flash flooding conditions from heavy overnight rain.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Dillan Schneider uses a canoe Sept. 13, accompanied by his dog, Artoria, to navigate three feet of standing water in his backyard on Hemlock Road in Bloomfield during flash flooding that struck the Lake Geneva region.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Traffic kicks up water along Main Street near Lakeshore Drive in Lake Geneva on Sept. 13 as flash flooding develops following heavy overnight rains.
File photo, Regional News
A tree maintenance crew leaves its truck parked on Snake Road in the town of Linn on Sept. 12 as cleanup continues from strong storms overnight.
Scott Williams, Regional News
A water pump flanked by two traffic cones pumps water Sept. 12 out of a flooded field along Snake Road in the town of Linn.
Scott Williams, Regional News
A ditch is shown filled with storm-water in the foreground while crews clean up debris Sept. 12 in a parking lot along South Shore Drive in the town of Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News