The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Lake Geneva region until Wednesday morning.
Forecasters say heavy rain is possible in Walworth County and the surrounding area starting today and continuing tonight.
With showers expected to continue Wednesday, the region could get soaked with as much as two to three inches of rain, possibly more in isolated areas.
It is the third flash flood watch for the Lake Geneva region within the past three weeks.
The watch, scheduled to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday, includes all of southeastern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois.
The forecast calls for sunny skies to return on Friday.