ELKHORN — A Walworth County judge has agreed to postpone the trial of a county fair carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting a woman last summer.

Terrence Leflore, 25, who worked for the company running the county fair midway, is charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and armed robbery.

The traveling carnival worker from Jackson, Mississippi, is accused of attacking a woman in downtown Elkhorn as she was leaving work on Aug. 28 — the day before the county fair opened.

Prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted the woman, who was 21 at the time, and struck her in the head with a hammer. Doctors removed part of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain.

If convicted on all charges, the defendant could face more than 200 years in prison.

Leflore was scheduled for a jury trial June 3, but attorneys in the case May 16 told Circuit Judge Phillip Koss that they need more time to get ready.

Being held on $1 million bond, Leflore appeared in court with defense attorney Mackenzie Renner and told the judge that he had no objection to a trial delay.

"He's disappointed. He wants it done sooner," Renner said. "But I think he understands."

Attorneys on both sides told the judge they needed more time to organize witnesses and prepare their cases.

Leflore's defense attorneys in the state public defender's office earlier tried unsuccessfully to have his confession to police thrown out as evidence.

No new date has been set for the jury trial, which is expected to take about a week.

Attorneys are due back in court June 11 for a status update.