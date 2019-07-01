ELKHORN — A trial has been re-scheduled for Dec. 9 in the attempted homicide case against former county fair carnival worker Terrence Leflore.

The first trial scheduled for June was postponed after attorneys on both sides said they needed more time to prepare.

Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss has agreed to schedule a final pre-trial conference for Nov. 26, followed by jury selection Dec. 6 and opening arguments Dec. 9.

Leflore, 25, could face more than 200 years in prison if convicted in a brutal attack on a 21-year-old woman last summer in downtown Elkhorn on the night before the Walworth County Fair opened.

Prosecutors allege that Leflore, who worked for the county fair's carnival vendor, sexually assaulted the woman and then struck her in the head with a hammer as she was leaving work.

Leflore is being held at the county jail on $1 million bond.