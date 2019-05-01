The Badger High School FFA greenhouse is ready to open for the spring planting season.

On May 3, the Badger FFA greenhouse opens to the public all day from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday May 4, 11, and 18, the greenhouse is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning Monday May 6, the greenhouse is open weekdays after school from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. through May 23.

Students in the greenhouse management classes have been growing plants all semester in the Badger Greenhouses. Agriculture Instructor Larry Plapp estimates that over 30,000 plants have been planted for this annual event. Plapp and his classes have conducted a spring plant sale for 27 years.

Over 30 new items are featured this year. Many plants are being featured as a special “pollinator plant” to help in the world wide decline of the bee population. In addition to 100’s of flowers, the greenhouse also grows vegetables of all type including a new grafted cucumber plant which provides extra yield and disease resistance, and several species of apple trees, including an heirloom favorite, the Wolf River Apple. Over 400 hanging baskets, with multiple flower species are a special buy at $16 per basket.

For a specific listing of all the plants at the greenhouse, please go to www.badgerffa.org or like the Badger Agriscience and FFA Facebook page.

Agriculture students and FFA members will be available to assist in the plant selection and carry items to cars. While at the greenhouse, make sure you stop and see the vertical hydroponic farm in the smaller greenhouse and the new aquaponics system that combines fish and lettuce growing together. Currently the FFA is providing lettuce and tomatoes to the school cafeteria.

The proceeds from the greenhouse sale after expenses benefit the members of the Badger FFA chapter through various scholarships to college, FFA Events and leadership conferences.

Remember to shop early for the best selection. For more questions, contact agriculture instructor Larry Plapp at 348-2000 x2332 or by email at larry.plapp@badger.k12.wi.us