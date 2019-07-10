The Lake Geneva school system is losing two top administrators, including the principal of Badger High School.

Officials today announced that Badger Principal Russ Tronsen and Eastview Elementary School Principal Tami Martin both have resigned.

Tronsen is becoming the new principal of Beaver Dam High School in Beaver Dam, while Martin has accepted a teaching position at Traver School in the town of Linn.

Both Tronsen and Martin were teachers in Lake Geneva before becoming principals.

In announcing their resignations today, Superintendent Jim Gottinger said: "They both have provided outstanding service to our school community. I know we all will miss them and wish them the very best as they advance both their professional and personal interests in their new environments."

Gottinger also announced that the interim principal at Badger High will be Jennifer Straus, who currently serves as associate principal. She will serve in the interim role throughout the upcoming school year.

Noting that Straus has been associate principal for 10 years, Gottinger said: "Badger is truly in good hands."