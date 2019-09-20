Badger High School is looking for floats and participants for this year's homecoming parade.

The parade is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Oct. 11, starting at Central-Denison Elementary School and ending at Flatiron Park.

The theme this year is, "Home Sweet Home."

“This is a great time to advertise to the Geneva Lakes area residents,” said Shannon Previte, adviser to the Badger Student Council. “Whether you walk, drive a float or ride in a fancy car, all are welcome to participate.”

Anyone interested in being part of the parade can call 262-348-2000 ext. 2813 or email reyna.nicia@badger.k12.wi.us.

Staging for the parade will occur at Central Denison playground at 4:15 p.m. The parade route is Wisconsin Street to Broad Street to Flat Iron Park.