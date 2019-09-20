Badger Homecoming 2018 - 1

Jonathan Amann, a member of the 8th-grade marching band at Lake Geneva Middle School, works his drum during the 2018 Badger High School homecoming parade.

 File photo, Regional News

Badger High School is looking for floats and participants for this year's homecoming parade.

The parade is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Oct. 11, starting at Central-Denison Elementary School and ending at Flatiron Park.

The theme this year is, "Home Sweet Home."

“This is a great time to advertise to the Geneva Lakes area residents,” said Shannon Previte, adviser to the Badger Student Council. “Whether you walk, drive a float or ride in a fancy car, all are welcome to participate.”

Anyone interested in being part of the parade can call 262-348-2000 ext. 2813 or email reyna.nicia@badger.k12.wi.us.

Staging for the parade will occur at Central Denison playground at 4:15 p.m. The parade route is Wisconsin Street to Broad Street to Flat Iron Park.