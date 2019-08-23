GREENDALE — After the 2018 season began with four straight losses, this year's Badger football team got off on the right foot Thursday, beating Greendale 20-7 in the season opener.

The game started off slowly for both teams, and neither reached the end zone in the first quarter.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Badgers faced fourth-and-7 from the 21-yard line when quarterback Grant DuMez hit junior Zach Lindbloom for the first touchdown of the year. The extra point was no good, and Badger led 6-0.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the half. But the Badgers chewed up five and a half minutes on the opening drive of the second half before DuMez punched in a seven-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to make it 14-0.

On Badger's next drive, running back Cole Gabor-Pullen broke a 60-yard touchdown run to put them ahead 20-0, icing the game just before the end of the third quarter.

Greendale scored its only touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by quarterback Colin Buch.

Badger stays on the road Aug. 30 for its second game of the season at Kenosha Bradford.