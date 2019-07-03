A beach in the town of Linn has reopened after improved water quality tests, but warning signs are going up in another community with elevated levels of lakefront bacteria.

New beach water samples reported today show that levels of E. coli bacteria have dropped in the town of Linn below beach-closing levels.

In Williams Bay, however, tests show levels of E. coli at one sampling site above the 1,000 mark normally regarded as the threshold for closing beaches.

Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan said warning signs will be posted at the beach for the Fourth of July holiday to alert beach goers to the bacteria report.

Duncan said the test result does not warrant closing the beach to swimmers.

"We're not at a closing level," he said. "So I'm comfortable with it."

E. coli is generally associated with human or animal waste and is a health hazard when people encounter it while swimming in lakes or ponds.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency collects water samples weekly at beaches around Geneva Lake, and advises local municipalities when beaches have high levels of bacteria.

The most recent results reflect water samples collected on Monday. Test results take at least 24 hours.

Officials have cautioned that recent heavy rains could cause brief spikes in beach E. coli levels because of pollutants that are washed into the lake — but then quickly dissipated.

In the town of Linn last week, a report of bacteria levels more than double the 1,000 mark prompted town officials to close Hillside Beach.

The Hillside Beach bacteria levels were attributed, at least in part, to a nearby road construction project that could be washing more pollutants toward the lake.

But the new test results today show the bacteria levels have subsided below beach-closing level.

Linn Town Administrator Jim Hurley said the beach has been reopened and that more testing is planned later to ensure bacteria levels are closely monitored.

"If the level of bacteria exceeds advisory and/or closing criteria then we'll re-evaluate beach access before the upcoming weekend," Hurley said.

Other spots in Lake Geneva and Fontana today similarly showed beach bacteria levels below beach-closing levels that were reported last week.