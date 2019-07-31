Even before opening their doors at Beef Jerky Outlet, Liz and Saverio Spontella had customers anxious to check out downtown Lake Geneva’s newest retail attraction.

While the suburban Chicago couple was getting the store ready, passersby knocked on the doors, wanting to get a look — and a taste.

Beef Jerky Outlet opened this summer at 270 Broad St., tantalizing hungry visitors with 32 different flavors of jerky, as well as cheese, nuts, hot sauces and such exotic delicacies as dried and flavored crickets, worms and grasshoppers.

As customer Anne Fauri put it, “There is nothing else like it here.”

The Spontellas, who hail from near Elgin, Illinois, were frequent visitors to Lake Geneva before they decided to open their unique store in a spot most recently occupied by an ice cream shop.

“We visit Lake Geneva weekly, so we wanted to open our store here,” Liz Spontella said. “We love it in Lake Geneva.”

Since opening its doors in June, the beef jerky store has been a hit with shoppers and visitors, who are encouraged to try free samples.

“The public has been very receptive,” she said.

Customers can find either a traditional tougher style of jerky or a more tender style that is softer and easier to chew. The store features such jerky flavors as cajun, barbecue, teriyaki and cherry maple.

The product is supplied by jerky makers in both Tennessee and Michigan, both of which make their jerky fresh and ship it. The Spontellas toured those operations before committing to the idea of getting into the business.

Beef Jerky Outlet is a franchise name with about 100 locations.

Mike Reedui, another customer in Lake Geneva, brought his three kids into the store to sample a few flavors.

Reedui said the selection of unique snack treats is a welcome addition to Lake Geneva’s many other unique tourist stops.

“I like that there is a lot of variety in the shops here,” he said.

Sean Payne, spokesman for the Lake Geneva Downtown Business District, agreed that Beef Jerky Outlet is a welcome addition to the city’s downtown shopping scene.

Payne said he has visited the store and tried a few samples himself.

“They had a lot of great flavors,” he said. “The store is a good idea.”