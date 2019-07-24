WILLIAMS BAY — What Jon Turner first thought to be a bad case of the flu turned out to be stomach cancer that had spread to his liver.

Turner, 41, of Williams Bay, said he got the shocking diagnosis in February after a visit to the doctor.

The cancer treatments seem to be working, and the cancer appears to be in retreat, Turner said.

But while he has health insurance, there are co-pays and deductibles that have added up.

Harold Edington has known Turner for 15 years. The two attended Calvary Community Church for many years before the Turners switched to nearby Lakeland Community Church.

“I know the family has expenses,” Edington said of the Turners.

Edington, who works at Lake Geneva Marine in Fontana, also operates a nonprofit called Jace United. Through Jace United, Edington is organizing a three-kilometer obstacle fun run to benefit Turner at Lions Field in Williams Bay from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 17.

Called the Faith, Hope and Love Challenge, the race is intended to be noncompetitive. Runners will be released in waves, Edington said.

Edington said he wanted to organize an event rather than just ask for donations.

“Everyone wants to give to organizations and not to individual people,” he said.

He said Jace United has reached out to more than 50 churches in the county about the fundraiser.

“We are excited to see what churches join us in this challenge,” Edington said.

The event goal is to raise $20,000.

“I was told that’s crazy, but that’s my goal,” he said.

Registration for the fun run is $20 for adults and $15 for children 15 and younger. Registration can be done the day of the event. Those who register before Aug. 1 get a free T-shirt.

Edington said those interested should call 262-374-3521.

Turner, who for the past 15 years has been the head golf pro at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Rock County, has endured three rounds of radiation treatments and is now through 10 of 14 chemotherapy treatments.

Turner said he is not cancer free. But he said the treatments seem to be working and the disease appears to be in retreat.

“The treatment is doing what it’s supposed to be doing,” he said.

Turner said he is still employed at Prairie Woods, doing light duty. Right now, he is spending time with his family.

“I go into work one day a week,” he said. The course has hired some back-up professionals while Turner recovers. He said his employers have been very generous with their support.

While Turner and his family no longer attend Calvary Community Church, Pastor Chuck Cervenka said he is friends with Turner, his wife Jasmin and their seven children.

“I’ve known Jon for quite a while,” Chervenak said. “He and his family have a huge heart. They’ve adopted children from some pretty rough circumstances.”

Three of the Turners’ seven children are adopted.

Cervenka said Turner left Calvary Community Church for nearby Lakeland Community Church for family reasons.

“The thing that impressed me about Jon is that he has a strong faith in God,” Cervenka said. “And he loves his family enormously.”

And family plays a part in Turner’s cancer.

“We found out it was a genetic thing,” Turner said.

Doctors discovered that there is a hereditary gene that is passed down to about half of the family that causes a predisposition to stomach cancer.

Of the Turners’ four biological children, two have the gene that makes them susceptible to this form of cancer. Sons Ashton, 14, and Wyatt, 12, will have to be checked regularly for any sign of an onset of cancer, Turner said.

His other two biological sons, Isaac, 4, and Abel, 17, tested negative for the gene.

“They’re in the clear, except for providing love and support for their two brothers,” Turner said.

He recently attended a fundraiser for his sister, Nikki Hahn, who lives in Eureka, Illinois. She is also battling stomach cancer.

Turner said his mother had her stomach removed 10 years ago because of cancer. While that seems like drastic surgery, Turner said his mother is doing well.

“She’s fine. She eats what she wants, but she doesn’t eat much,” he said.

Turner said he can’t have his stomach removed at this time because it would interfere with his cancer treatments.

He said he credits the success of his cancer treatments to religious beliefs and the prayers of friends, family and churchgoers.

“I’m trusting God and going forward,” he said.