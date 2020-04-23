Big Foot athletic field construction project approaches the finish line

WALWORTH — After more than two years of study, planning and construction, the Big Foot High School athletic complex renovation is finally complete — almost.
While a few final finishing touches are still needed, if the currently delayed spring sports season were to resume, the Big Foot teams would be ready to play.
“The fields are fine,” Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins said. “We just wouldn’t have all the whistles and bells.”
So far, the turf fields and stands have been installed, the lights and scoreboards have been erected, and all of the concessions structures have been built.
Just recently, subcontractors finished the last of the plumbing and electrical work in the concessions stands and dugouts.
At this point, all that is left to do for contractor Hellas Sports Construction is surface the two new tennis courts, before the project is complete. When it comes to that painting job, the problem is once again weather-related; it needs to be 50 degrees or higher for multiple days for the process to begin.
“That’s really what is my competitor right now — the weather,” Hellas project manager Maricela Gonzalez said.
Weather has been a consistent foe throughout the nearly $8 million athletic construction process.
Shortly after ground was broken last April, a cluster of rainy days cancelled work 66 times in a span of 86 days, which slowed progress considerably.
The football stadium portion of the project was expected to be completed by early August before the season began, but instead was not completed until Sept. 6, which forced the Big Foot football and soccer teams to play their first few games at alternate sites.
Meanwhile, the baseball and softball fields were set to be wrapped up by October. But the spring and summer delays led to slow progress during the colder fall and winter months, with a handful of tasks left to be completed this spring, including installing the stadium lights and adding amenities to the dugouts.
While the finishing touches still need to be completed, Gonzalez is confident the work will be done before May rolls around.
Whether they hit that self-imposed deadline, the conclusion of the Big Foot construction project will come almost three years after it began.
The first stages of the project began in July 2017 when school administrators proposed a study to determine the district’s athletic facility needs.
By December 2017, a $7.8 million plan was drawn up and the school board decided on a November 2018 referendum to let the community vote for or against authorizing the school district to borrow money for the project.
After nearly a year of debate and campaigning, the referendum passed by a narrow margin, with 2,189 voters for it and 2,156 voting against it.
With the Big Foot football stadium and track originally being built in 1982, supporters hoped the construction would turn one of the most outdated set of athletic facilities in the area into one of the most modern.
It did not take long for that point to be proven, as Big Foot was selected by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association to host a football state semi-final game last fall, and was chosen to host a tennis subsectional meet and girls softball regional games this spring, thanks to the new complex.
Much like the weather frequently delayed the construction project, the coronavirus has put the facilities’ grand debut on hold.
The spring sports season in Wisconsin schools has been stuck in a state of limbo since Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer At Home” order was put into place, with schools closed and no extracurricular activities allowed.
The one silver lining for the Big Foot sports community is that the delay has bought Hellas Sports Construction a bit of extra time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. Whenever the sports season resumes, Big Foot players and fans will have a state-of-the-art new home.
“It’s looking pretty good right now,” District Administrator Doug Parker said. “By the time the order is lifted, and we are allowed to fully use the complex, it will be finished.”
