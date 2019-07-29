WALWORTH — Big Foot High School today announced that its football season home opener and other fall sports events are being relocated because of delays on the school's athletic field construction project.

The school said both the football team's Aug. 16 preseason scrimmage and its first regular season game on Aug. 23 are being moved to Delavan-Darien High School.

Also being displaced are home games for the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer co-op team on Aug. 28, 29 and Sept. 5. All of those games are being moved to Williams Bay High School.

Big Foot Athletic Director Tim Collins announced the schedule shakeup today as construction crews struggle with inclement weather slowing down work on the school's athletic facilities.

Approved by voters last fall in a nearly $9 million ballot initiative, the construction started with a groundbreaking ceremony in April. But progress has been stalled by heavy rain during the spring and early summer.