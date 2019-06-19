WALWORTH — The manager of the Big Foot High School cafeteria has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing money from school vending machines.

Shelly Chisamore, 51, of Sharon, could face up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of theft in a business setting.

A criminal complaint issued Tuesday by the Walworth County district attorney's office charges that Chisamore stole more than $4,000 over six years, including $2,000 during this school year.

Chisamore's attorney, Jeremy Chavez, declined to comment.

Court records indicate that Chisamore is scheduled July 11 for an initial court appearance in the case.

According to the complaint, Big Foot administrator Doug Parker contacted police May 9 to report discrepancies in records of money collected from school vending machines.

Parker told police that Chisamore, as the school's food service supervisor, was the only person with access to the vending machines account.

Prosecutors allege that Chisamore created false records under-reporting the amount of money collected from vending machines. The alleged thefts started with $126 in the 2013-14 school year and escalated each year to $1,310 during the 2016-17 school year.

In the just-completed 2018-19 school year, prosecutors say Chismore pocketed $2,061.

The district attorney alleges that the total amount stolen over six years is $4,539.

Chisamore, who has worked for Big Foot since 2000, is paid $41,479 a year as food service director. Parker said she is currently on an unpaid leave of absence.

When confronted by police, Chisamore told investigators that she was using "surplus" vending machine money to pay for extra food items for Big Foot students.

"The defendant stated she will randomly pick kids who go through her line, add an la carte item to their account, and then put the money into the system as if the kids were buying the items with cash," the complaint states.

Chisamore told police that former Big Foot officials had previously instructed her on how to use "surplus" money.

According to the complaint, police did not believe her description of helping students to buy lunches.