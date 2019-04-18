WALWORTH — Big Foot High School has reached outside the school district and hired a new head football coach from the Milwaukee suburbs.

Michael Welden, an assistant coach at Grafton High School, will succeed Greg Enz as Big Foot's head coach starting with the 2019-2020 school year.

The Big Foot School Board voted to hire Welden at a board meeting Monday.

Big Foot Athletic Director Tim Collins said the district had between 16 and 20 applicants for the job.

All of Big Foot’s assistant coaches will return next season, Collins said.

Welden has been a coach at Grafton High School for the past 10 years, serving as defensive coordinator most recently.

Grafton Athletic Director Kevin Moore said Big Foot has found the right guy to take over the Big Foot Chiefs program.

"The kids are going to be better for having been around him," Moore said.

Enz is leaving Big Foot to become head coach at Manitowoc Lincoln High School.