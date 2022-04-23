Big Foot Recreation announces all-new Adventure Camp

Big Foot Recreation District’s 2022 Big Foot Summer Day Camp is the place to be this summer.

The 9-week camp begins on June 13 and ends on Aug. 12.

Children can join as young as age 5, and can participate in Big Foot Recreation District’s all-new Big Foot Adventure Camp at the age of 11.

Camp is based at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., which is a central location to many parks, fields and the beach.

All campers will enjoy a weekly field trip, multiple days at the beach, local park visits, crafts, specialty sports such as fishing, archery and nerf battles, and more.

“We are very excited to be working with the Water Safety Patrol this summer to offer swim lessons for the campers” said Lynette Vyhnanek, program director for Walworth-based Big Foot Recreation District.

Big Foot Adventure Camp is new this year. Not only will campers participate in many of the activities the Summer Day Camp has to offer, they will also zipline, participate in a water obstacle course, kayak, sail, hike the lake in sections, horseback ride, go berry-picking, make and hang bat houses, and more.

“This camp was made for those who want the action and non-stop adventure.” Vyhnanek said.

There is a 10% discount for those who register for all nine weeks of camp. Those who register before May 16 are also eligible for a 10% discount. Scholarships are available.

For more information or registration, visit www.bigfootrecreation.org or call 262-275-2117.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.