Bloomfield boundary deal gains support among town hall participants

The village and town split in 2011 when town residents decided to form a new village. But an effort to include the entire town failed, and the new village has since struggled financially because of an inadequate tax base.

Proponents of the new boundary deal say re-uniting the town of village would eliminate duplication of government bodies, would protect against unwanted annexation by Lake Geneva or other outsiders, and would capture tax revenue from future development.

It also would require a property tax increase for town residents, estimated at more than $100 a year based on current budgets and tax rates.

Ralph Gronau, another town resident, said he was concerned about higher property taxes. But after hearing town board member Sue Leedle explain the proposal Feb. 13, Gronau said he was more likely to support it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“For us to hold on to our tax base, it is going to be worth the investment of my property taxes going up,” Gronau said. “I understand much better now of the idea that we want to hold on to revenue-producing properties right now, as that makes a lot of sense to me.”

Chris and Roxanne Migut live an area of the town near Badger High School, and they do not want to be annexed by Lake Geneva.