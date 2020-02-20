Bloomfield boundary deal gains support among town hall participants

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Support for combining the town into the village of Bloomfield grew among some residents Feb. 13 after a public open house at the town hall.
It was the first of two planned informational meetings before town residents vote in the April 7 election on an advisory referendum on the proposed merger of the two neighboring municipalities.
Town resident Shannon Booker came in to the meeting with concerns about taxes and questions about why the town needed to make a change.
After hearing from town and village officials during the open house, Booker said she was in favor of the merger, saying she feared that town property could be annexed by Lake Geneva or Genoa City and that the town would lose taxable value as a result.
“Initially, I came in thinking that I would be against it,” Booker said of the referendum. “I think I am switching my side.”
Another informational meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 10, also at the town hall, N100 Town Hall Road.
The referendum April 7 will ask town voters if they support entering into a boundary agreement that would transfer the entire town to the village of Bloomfield. Under the proposed boundary deal, all boundaries between the two neighbors would cease to exist.
The village and town split in 2011 when town residents decided to form a new village. But an effort to include the entire town failed, and the new village has since struggled financially because of an inadequate tax base.
Proponents of the new boundary deal say re-uniting the town of village would eliminate duplication of government bodies, would protect against unwanted annexation by Lake Geneva or other outsiders, and would capture tax revenue from future development.
It also would require a property tax increase for town residents, estimated at more than $100 a year based on current budgets and tax rates.
Ralph Gronau, another town resident, said he was concerned about higher property taxes. But after hearing town board member Sue Leedle explain the proposal Feb. 13, Gronau said he was more likely to support it.
“For us to hold on to our tax base, it is going to be worth the investment of my property taxes going up,” Gronau said. “I understand much better now of the idea that we want to hold on to revenue-producing properties right now, as that makes a lot of sense to me.”
Chris and Roxanne Migut live an area of the town near Badger High School, and they do not want to be annexed by Lake Geneva.
“We are concerned about being annexed, and we do not care to be,” Roxanne Migut said.
Town officials also presented information about unrelated road repairs planned by the town, which would require borrowing money that then would be repaid by the new village, if the merger went through.
Will Harris said organizers of the open house did an excellent job of laying out what they want to do, and educating those who turned out to learn more.
“I was just making sure that I was getting that information to help me make that decision” he said, “or with other stuff that I didn’t know to make a more informative decision.”
Harris said he has always liked the idea of the town and village getting back together.
“I think there is less confusion that way, when we are always one,” he said.
Town board members said they were appreciative of the questions that were asked during the informational meeting.
Leedle was joined by town Chairman Dan Schoonover and village clerk Candace Kinsch in representing the two municipalities and answering questions from the public.
“I believe they are coming back with a better understanding on why we are doing this,” Leedle said.