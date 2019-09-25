Jeanne Cizon, left, director of the St. Mary's Memorial Food Pantry in Bloomfield, accepts a $1,000 donation Sept. 19 from Lake Geneva Jaycees President Nate Love at the Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn.
BLOOMFIELD — A food pantry victimized by thieves who stole hundreds of dollars worth of food is on the road to back, after donors stepped forward to help the operation recover.
St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry has replenished its inventory to serve low-income residents in the area, thanks to donations exceeding $4,000 since word of the thievery got around.
“I can’t believe the outpouring,” pantry director Jeanne Cizon said.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees surprised Cizon with a $1,000 donation Sept. 19 after inviting her to the Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, where the Jaycees had just conducted a fundraiser.
The golf tournament event, called “Golfing For Those In Need,” raises money every year for other food pantries in the region. When organizers heard about the Bloomfield pantry’s misfortune, they decided to help out.
“We have to — it’s our duty,” Jaycees past president Doug Bartz said. “This is why we do fundraisers.”
Cizon said she also has received donations from Peck & Weis in Lake Geneva, Keefe Real Estate, Spoondoggers tavern, and many private citizens. One donor delivered 40 pounds of frozen chicken.
Spoondoggers owner Joshua Spooner said he and his patrons have raised about $300 in cash and another $500 in food donations. Spooner said he is proud to see his customers and others in the community respond in a time of need.
“There are a lot of good people in this town,” he said.
The tournament drew about 140 golfers and raised enough money that the Jaycees could fulfill their usual commitment to Lake Geneva and Walworth County food pantries while also donating $1,000 to the Bloomfield pantry.
Club members cheered loudly Sept. 19 as Love called Cizon up and presented her with a $1,000 check.
“This is amazing,” Cizon said. “We don’t get $1,000 checks.”
Afterward, she and pantry volunteer June Kosior talked with Jaycees leaders about future partnerships to provide additional support to the St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry.
Cizon said all of the donations have succeeded in restoring the food pantry from the burglary.
With her shelves and coolers full again, Cizon said she looked forward to reopening and welcoming back her regular clients.