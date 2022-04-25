Bloomfield Town Board notes: Bull Fireworks likely returning, yard junk ordinance discussed

Taking up a short agenda on April 11, the Bloomfield Town Board approved the reappointment of Martha Harris and Mary McIntye as Board of Review alternates.

Contingent upon the approval of the the Bloomfield Police Department, town supervisors approved the issuance of a permit to East Troy-based Black Bull Fireworks for a temporary fireworks stand at N1929 State Hwy. 120.

In board discussions it was noted that the 16-year-firm, which operates a brick-and-mortar fireworks store in Salem, had already received approvals from the Bloomfield Fire Department and the town Planning and Zoning Commission for the temporary fireworks stand, a longtime warm weather fixture in the town.

In other action April 11, the Bloomfield Town Board:

* Approved a resolution renewing a longstanding cooperative agreement with the Village of Bloomfield for shared recycling services.

* Approved the authorization of town supervisor Sue Leedle to serve as the town’s representative for DNR recycling grants. Leedle has overseen the town’s DNR recycling grant funding requests since 2005.

* In a joint special board meeting with the Bloomfield Village Board approved the authorization of a service contract with Delavan-based Municipal Code Enforcement, LLC on a 2-1 vote, with supervisor Tom Sullivan dissenting.

* In a joint special board meeting with the Bloomfield Village Board authorized village administrator and police chief Lloyd Cole to draft new ordinance language governing the storage of junk or unsightly debris for review by the town and village boards for future discussion and possible action. The measure passed on a 2-1 vote, with Sullivan again dissenting.

