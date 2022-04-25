Bloomfield Village Board okays $6,900 contract for water tower exterior cleaning

As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

As part of the Village of Bloomfield proactive regular maintenance of its municipal facilities, the Bloomfield Village Board on April 11 approved entering into a $6,900 contact with Morrison, Ill.-based National Wash Authority, LLC for the exterior cleaning of the village water tower, N1555 Clover Rd.

In response to board questioning, Village President Dan Aronson said funds for the project will come from the village’s utility budget.

According to the National Wash Authority website, the company has cleaned and serviced more than 2,800 water towers and other water storage tanks across the U.S. over the past 29 years, extending the sevice life of tower paint for its clients by several years. The minority woman owned firm, a member of the American Water Works Association and National Rural Water Association, offers exterior cleaning, logo painting and painting touch-up services for water towers and water storage tanks.

National Wash Authority uses a delicate, 100% frictionless 3-step “soft wash” cleaning and flushing cleaning treatment process that includes a pre-soak system of biodegradable cleaning agents and an application of anti-mildew inhibitor after the cleaning that allows water tanks to stay free of mildew stains for 3-5 years, depending on the tank’s surrounding atmosphere.

In his president’s report to the board, Aronson highlighted several recent developments including the opening of the former Pub & Grub as 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, N1161 Clover Rd.; the purchase of Semper Fi Bar & Saloon as the new Friends Tavern, W1112 N. Lakeshore Dr.; remodeling at Nippersink Manor golf club and resort, N1055 Tombeau Rd.; and future plans at private golf club Goldeneye, W1773 N Bloomfield Rd.

“It’s nice stuff that’s happening in the community,” he said. “I wish them all the best of luck.”

In other action April 11, the Bloomfield Village Board:

* Approved a $9,250 contract with Green Bay-based Spielbauer Fireworks for the village’s Independence Day fireworks display, slated for Monday, July 4 at dusk.

* Approved a resolution renewing a longstanding cooperative agreement with the Town of Bloomfield for shared recycling services.

* Approved a resolution authorizing Aronson as the village’s Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-approved representative, and the appointing of Bloomfield town supervisor Sue Leedle as primary contact for the DNR.

* Approved an ordinance making minor amendments to Chapter 1 of the village ordinances governing rules of procedure, establishment of Board of Review, legal counsel, and agenda policy.

* Approved the appointment of Brittany Tripp and Village Administrator Lloyd Cole as alternate Board of Review members for 2022. The Board of Review will meet May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Aronson and village trustees Kevin Conlon and Rita Marcinkus indicating they would be in attendance.

* In a joint special board meeting with the Bloomfield Town Board approved the authorization of a service contract with Delavan-based Municipal Code Enforcement, LLC.

* In a joint special board meeting with the Bloomfield Town Board authorized village administrator and police chief Lloyd Cole to draft new ordinance language governing the storage of junk or unsightly debris for review by the town and village boards for future discussion and possible action.

