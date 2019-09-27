WILLIAMS BAY — If it looked like there were more boats on Geneva Lake this summer, that is because there were — the most in recent memory.
A yearly boat count this summer found 5,860 vessels on the lake, which organizers say is the highest number in at least the past 16 years.
Last year's count was 5,216 boats, which means there were more than 600 additional craft out there this time.
The count was conducted on Aug. 27 by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency and the Water Safety Patrol.
The yearly census counts all boats that are moored at piers, docks and storage facilities around Geneva Lake. The count is broken down into four categories: motor, sail, personal watercraft, and others such as canoes and kayaks.
Motorboats were most numerous, accounting for 61 percent, followed by others at 20 percent, personal watercraft at 11 percent, and sailboats at 7 percent.
Antique boat show 2018 - 1
More than 100 eye-catching boats are on display Sept. 29 in the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 2
Connie Pappas, left, and Lori Higgins, both of Chicago, pause to take in some of the vessels on display Sept. 29 in the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 3
Patrons take in all the details of boats on display Sept. 29 during the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, which continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 4
Boat owners from as far away as Missouri and South Carolina came to show off their vessels Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 5
Cindy Galasinski, 5, of Winfield, Illinois, checks out the miniature boat-styled wagons for sale Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 6
Boats dating back as far as the 1930s are on display Sept. 29 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana for the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 7
Spectators and shoppers are able to talk with boat owners Sept. 29 as they examine more than 100 boats on display during the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 8
Steve Reuter of Dixon, Illinois, turns heads Sept. 29 with his 1958 Herters Flying Fish and matching teal-blue 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 9
The Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show marks its 20th year with a two-day exhibition Sept. 29-30 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 10
Bob Hines, left in gray jacket, of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Tom Hourihan, in baseball cap, of Ingleside, Illinois, discuss a vessel on display Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 12
The Abbey Resort in Fontana was the site Sept. 29 of the 20th annual Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 13
Boats by Chetek, Lyman, Chris Craft and other manufacturers are exhibited Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 14
For boat lovers, it is a feast for the eyes Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Antique boat show 2018 - 15
Pausing between two boats displayed at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show are Bill Citti, left, and Tony Savareese, both of Delavan. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
