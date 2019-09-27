Boats on Geneva Lake generic image

Boats on Geneva Lake are counted once a year to establish a census broken down into four categories, of which motorboats are the most common.

 File photo, Regional News

WILLIAMS BAY — If it looked like there were more boats on Geneva Lake this summer, that is because there were — the most in recent memory.

A yearly boat count this summer found 5,860 vessels on the lake, which organizers say is the highest number in at least the past 16 years.

Last year's count was 5,216 boats, which means there were more than 600 additional craft out there this time.

The count was conducted on Aug. 27 by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency and the Water Safety Patrol.

The yearly census counts all boats that are moored at piers, docks and storage facilities around Geneva Lake. The count is broken down into four categories: motor, sail, personal watercraft, and others such as canoes and kayaks.

Motorboats were most numerous, accounting for 61 percent, followed by others at 20 percent, personal watercraft at 11 percent, and sailboats at 7 percent.

