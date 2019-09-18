FONTANA — Boats have always been the stars at the Geneva Lake Boat Show.

But they are not the only things that float.

This year, organizers are inviting seaplane owners to be bring their float-equipped airplanes to Fontana Beach to join in the annual exhibition of water craft at the Abbey Resort.

Resort marketing director Dan Dolan said it was his decision to try adding wings to the boat show.

“We’d like to see an enhancement to the Geneva Lake Boat Show,” Dolan said.

So far, one seaplane owner has agreed to bring his aircraft to the boat show, scheduled for Sept. 27 to 29 at the Abbey Harbor, 269 Fontana Blvd.

Seaplane pilot Mark Wrasse said he committed to the show about three months ago.

Wrasse, who is a commercial airline captain with American Airlines, is also a field director with the Seaplane Pilots Association, a nonprofit organization that advocates for seaplane aviation.

“Weather permitting, my seaplane will be there,” he said. “I committed because I helped them coordinate this.”

Sometimes known as the Geneva Lake Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, the event showcasing water craft is sponsored by the Blackhawk Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.

Dolan said he has confidence that more seaplanes will accept the invitation next year to bring their floating airplanes next year.

“The village of Fontana has been very cooperative,” Dolan said. “They’ve given us permission to use the Fontana Beach as a place for docking.”

Scott Statz of Madison, also a member of the Seaplane Pilots Association, said he met with Dolan earlier in the year to talk about bringing seaplanes to the boat show.

The association is now promoting the Fontana boat show on its website.

“Seaplane pilots are almost always boaters in the first place,” Statz said.

Statz said he will not be able to make to the boat show this year, but he hopes to fly in next year.

What makes the Fontana show attractive to seaplane operators is the date.

Because it is late in the season, most boats are off the lake, which means less congestion to interfere with seaplane traffic. Boat congestion is also why seaplanes are not that common on Geneva Lake.

Ted Peters, director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, said in his experience, seaplanes are not a common sight on the lake.

“I can’t document how many land on the lake, but it does happen,” Peters said. “You’ll see two or three of them, and then you might not see them for the rest of the month.”

Under the rules of water navigation, seaplanes have to yield the right-of-way to everything else on the water.

“Seaplane pilots are very conscious of the image they project, and safety,” Statz said.

Wrasse’s plane is a Maule brand, which is manufactured in Georgia. It is a style of seaplane that is popular in the Alaska bush.

Wrasse said other pilots were interested in the Fontana show, but many had already committed to other events elsewhere. Most seaplane pilots plan for events a summer in advance, he said.

Dolan said that the idea for adding seaplanes came in December, when he visited Vintage Weekend in Key Largo, Florida. There, collectors show off their antique and modern boats, cars and airplanes — all in one place.

Wrasse said he is still trying to round up a few more pilots and plans for this year’s show.

Dolan said he hopes Wrasse is successful in drawing a few more planes. But even if just one seaplane turns out this year, it will be a start.

“We want the idea to continue into the future,” he said. “If we have one this year, let’s have 10 next year.”

And once this boat show is in the books, the Abbey Resort and others associated with the boat show will have 12 months to promote next year’s show.

“We’ll have a longer runway, so to speak,” Dolan said.