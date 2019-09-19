Boating on Geneva Lake is returning to normal with the lifting of a no-wake order that was imposed after flash flooding conditions.

The order was lifted effective at 3 p.m. Wednesday — five days after municipalities around the lake took the unusual step to prevent damage during the flooding.

It was the first time in at least 10 years that boaters all around Geneva Lake were ordered to maintain slow speeds to avoid damaging piers, shorelines or other property.

The municipalities of Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Fontana and the town of Linn unanimously imposed the no-wake order Sept. 13 after flash flooding pushed the lake level to unprecedented heights.

At the time, the lake had risen to 14 inches above the height of the spillway at the Lake Geneva dam separating Geneva Lake from the White River. The level has since receded to less than 9 inches above the spillway.

With little rain in the forecast, officials said they were confident that it was safe to allow boating to return to normal.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience during these challenging times," the municipalities said in a joint statement announcing the end of the no-wake order.

The lake levels climbed last week after repeated thunderstorms starting Sept. 9 pounded the Lake Geneva region and caused flash flooding in an area that stretched from Bloomfield to Walworth.

Not everyone with a boat on Geneva Lake, however, complied with the no-wake order.

Tom Hausner, director of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency, said his officers issued citations to nine boaters and issued warnings to another 15 for failing to control their speeds on the lake.

Hausner said some boaters might have been unaware of the no-wake order, although he doubts they could have been so uninformed.

"Some were just blatantly ignoring it," he said.

The fine for violating the order is $111.

Officers had trouble catching some violators because the law enforcement boats, too, were trying to observe the no-wake order.

Those violations aside, Fontana Village President Pat Kenny said he was pleased to see boats on the lake that were complying with the order.

Kenny said he suspects the action over five days helped to reduce property damage during the height of the flooding emergency.

"It didn't hurt — that's for sure," he said.

When lake levels are elevated, fast-moving boats can create currents, or wakes, that inflict damage by causing excessive shoreline erosion or by disturbing piers, parked boats or other property situated around the lake.

Kenny said municipal leaders are relieved that the no-wake order lasted only five days, and that the forecast shows little chance of serious rain going forward.

"We got lucky," he said.

Hausner agreed with lifting the no-wake order, although he said the lake levels remain high enough that boaters should continue to use discretion out on the water.

"We, as boaters," he said, "need to show some common sense and courtesy."