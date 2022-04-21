Brothers working to rehab Bloomfield's McKay Park as part of dual Eagle Scout projects

Much-needed repairs and improvements will soon be coming to McKay Park & Natural Trails in the Village of Bloomfield thanks to two separate but coordinated Eagle Scout projects being spearheaded by brothers Tristan and Kason Klabunde, members of Lake Geneva-based Boy Scout Troop 239.

The brothers, Genoa City residents, appeared before both the Bloomfield town board and the village board on April 11 to outline their plans. Their uncle is Bloomfield Highway Department Supervisor Fred Klabunde.

“We’re restoring the nature park,” Tristan Klabunde said. “My particular Eagle Project is repairing and re-elevating the boardwalk, as well as clearing any brush or debris that may be overrunning the boardwalk.”

Kason Klabunde reported that his project will encompass covering graffiti, fixing up benches and rehabilitating existing birdhouses and placing additional new ones in the park.

In response to questioning, the brothers estimated between 10-20 volunteers will be assisting them in facilitating the Eagle Scout projects, with 10 committed to date.

“Thank you—and good luck,” village chairman Dan Aronson told the brothers.

Located on the corner of Lake Geneva Highway and Manor Terrace near Star Center Elementary School, land for 13.7-acre McKay Park was donated to the Town of Bloomfield by Gene Snow in 1995. The park now lies within the Village of Bloomfield.

The park’s looping boardwalk, inclusive of two small shelters with bench seating, was installed in 2003. The boardwalk is accessed opposite N1458 Manor Terrace.

