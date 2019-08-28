WILLIAMS BAY — Varsity football is back at Williams Bay High School, and that means local businesses are hoping to score big with crowds of football fans.

The Bulldogs varsity team took the home field Aug. 24 for the first time since 2015 to face a visiting team from Iowa in eight-man football.

The stadium will be rocking again for home games scheduled for Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Oct. 18 and Oct. 26.

The impact will probably mostly be on restaurants and food vendors, said Jim D’Alessandro, president of the Williams Bay Business Association.

Visitors and home fans alike will probably be drawn to businesses like Frosty Moose, Red Dogs, Lucke’s Cantina and Dip in the Bay, he said.

D’Alessandro said that it is also possible that Williams Bay will sell itself.

“People who come in from the outside, they get exposed to Williams Bay and some decide to come back to visit,” he said.

Audra Vogel, manager at Lucke’s Cantina, 220 Elkhorn Road, said she expects to see a bump in business on game days.

“We will be busy before the game,” she said. “We’ll be getting a lot of people coming in to eat before the game.”

Vogel said most of the customers will probably be locals.

“We’ll be hopping, and locals will be here supporting their team,” she said.

Carly Caris, co-owner of Red Dogs, 99 N. Walworth Ave., said there has not been a varsity football game in Williams Bay since before she and partner Pat Heuer opened the restaurant.

“I don’t know,” she said, when asked of possible business impact. “It depends on when they play.”

The games generally start at 7 p.m., and Red Dogs stays open until 8 p.m. on Fridays, she said.

“You never know,” she added.

Customers might come in before kickoff to fortify themselves for the game.

Nettie Delheim, who works the cash register at Red Dogs, said she does not know about the impact on local business, but she is excited about the return of football.

She has reason to be: Nettie, a Williams Bay student, is the Williams Bay team manager.

“I think it’s really great,” she said.

As a junior, she has never seen a home varsity football game in Williams Bay before.

“We’ll have Friday night lights,” she said. “Everyone is really excited about it.”

Tom Kaz, co-owner of the Frosty Moose with his wife, Christine, 35 W. Geneva St., said he looks forward to some early fall activities in the Bay.

“It does help to have anything that involves extracurricular activities,” he said.

Frosty Moose is a seasonal business, usually closing near the end of October.

But anything that could draw in additional business at the end of the season would be welcome, he said.

Jim Pfeil, treasurer of the Williams Bay Sports Boosters and a former school board president, said the varsity home games will have an intangible but real impact on the community.

The Sports Boosters are excited to see varsity football return to Williams Bay, Pfeil said.

It will be a real morale booster for the school and the community.

“It’s going to be great to see the community support behind our players,” Pfeil said.

However, he was not sure that the return of varsity football will show up in downtown cash registers.

It would be nice if the visiting teams had a lot of fans following them to the games, said Pfiel. But that does not seem likely.

“All of the games are two hours or more travel time,” he said. That would probably depress the number of visiting fans coming to Williams Bay.

The eight-man football league is spread over a wide area, he said.

“There are just not a lot of eight-man teams in southeastern Wisconsin,” he said.

Williams Bay entered the season in the Great Eight Conference, joining Oakfield, Wisconsin Heights and New London, Iowa, some of the best eight-man football teams in the Midwest.