Holiday parade: Fourth of July parade, 10 a.m., July 4, downtown Lake Geneva, from Eastview school to American Legion hall, sponsored by Frank Kresen American Legion Auxiliary Unit #24. Ice cream to follow.

Fireworks: On the Fontana lakefront starting 7 p.m. July 4.

Storywagon program: “Colossal Fossils- Mammoth Hunter” 2 p.m., July 8, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. “Mammoth Hunter” Sean Sullivan will talk about people who lived during the Ice Age and how they survived.

History presentation: "Modern Day Presidents — History and the 2020 Election, Part Two" at 6:30 p.m. July 9 at the Democratic Party of Walworth County headquarters, 15 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Event is free and open to the public. Dennis Bulat to give presentation focusing on Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan. For details, call (262) 427-1250 or email walworthcodems@gmail.com.

Author festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13, Beachside Authorfest, Lake Geneva Library park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Info also at Breadloaf Book Shop, 727 Geneva St.

Storywagon program: “Fox & Branch Folk Music” 2 p.m., July 15, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Dave Fox and Will Branch will perform an interactive folk music show for families.

Women’s luncheon: Lake Geneva Christian Women’s Connection, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 17, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 state Highway 50. Lunch and program, auctions, music. $20 for lunch. Reservations due July 3. 262-245-6659, 262-607-6274 or 630-209-0393.

Golf tournament: Golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., July 22, Geneva National Resort & Club, proceeds go to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Register at gnf.ejoinme.org/2019.

Storywagon program: “Racine Zoo- Animals of Wisconsin” 2 p.m., July 22, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Representatives from the Racine Zoo will present animals.

Prairie walk: Walworth County Prairie Walk, 9 a.m. July 23, Keller property, W775 Spring Prairie Road, with speakers and programs on conservation. $15 includes lunch. Call 262-723-3216 ext. 2 or email tom.oasen@wi.usda.gov.