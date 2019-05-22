Beach dedication: Grand opening/dedication, Pell Lake Lake Association, 11 a.m. May 25, ceremony starts at Lakeside Beach, corner of North Lake Shore and Orchid drives, Bloomfield, then moves to Roller Rink Beach. Call 262-475-4540.

Farm crawl: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 25, visit behind the scenes and purchase goods at three town of Linn farms — Alden Hills Organic Farms, N237 Alden Road; Highfield Farm Creamery, W4848 State Line Road; and Tiny Tempest Farm, W4355 Mohawk Road.

Helping butterflies: 7 p.m. May 28, Lions Field House, Williams Bay, Lakeland Audubon meeting. Education program on butterflies. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for more details.

Jazz fest: Student concert 6:30 p.m., May 29, Badger High School, including musicians from Badger, Lake Geneva Middle School, Brookwood and Woods school, plus visiting guest artist Dean Sorenson. Admission $2.

Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29, Alternative High School, 400 Highway H, Elkhorn.

Clean water: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 31, seminar and lunch sponsored by the Geneva Lake Conservancy about reducing phosphorus in Geneva Lake, Walworth County offices Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Graduation: 7 p.m. May 31, Williams Bay High School, in the gym.

Kids fishing: Lake Geneva Fishing Club kids fishing day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 2, Big Foot Beach State Park. Free for kids 15 and under. Prizes, lunch and bait available for kids.

Bee program: 6:30 p.m. June 4 at Fontana Public Library, the Walworth County Beekeepers Club presents the free adult program “All About Honeybees.” Call (262) 275-5107 for more information.

Blood drive: From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 5, at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.

Travel meeting: 10 a.m., June 7, the Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets to discuss trips and hear presentations at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Dave Desimone, of Black Point Estate, will present a program. Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.

Date night: 6 p.m. June 7 at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Richard Topf leads discussion on Biblical roles in marriage, followed by date time. Child care available at minimal cost. Call (262) 279-3052 for more information.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. June 7, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. June 10, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva, Delavan.

Tractor safety: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 to 21 at Burlington High School, in Burlington. UW-Extension course for children ages 12 to 16. Classroom instruction, hands-on driving exercises. Cost $50 per student. Online registration at counties.extension.wisc.edu/kenosha/agriculture/tractor-safety/.

Blood drive: From 2 to 7 p.m. June 17 at American Legion Post 95, 111 S. 2nd St., Delavan.