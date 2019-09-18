Skin health: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 18, free skin care services, Mercyhealth Dermatology, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 State Highway 67.

Community meals: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.

Public party: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 19, Privato, 2W Geneva St., Williams Bay. Food and music in a 1930s setting, a village centennial event sponsored by the Williams Bay Business Association.

Library event: “Celebrate Your Library-Renewed,” 1 to 3 p.m., Sept. 20 open house at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W Geneva St.

Grand opening: 12:20 p.m. Sept. 21, Big Foot High School Athletic Complex, free cookout for paid spectators followed by Big Foot Chiefs football game against the Clinton Cougars at 2 p.m.

Alzheimer’s event: Walk to End Alzeheimer’s, Sept. 21, Library Park, Lake Geneva, registration 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony 9:30 a.m., 13th Annual Walk in Walworth County. www.alz.org/sewi or 800-272-3900.

Meet artists: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 24, Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Artists displaying and selling work. Walworth County Arts Council. Cost $10. RSVP by Sept. 16. Email mkmerwin@sbcglobal.net.

Bird meeting: 7 p.m., Sept. 24, Lions Field House, 310 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Lakeland Audubon chapter meeting, includes bald eagle presentation. Visit lakelandaudubon.com.

Hillmoor history: History of Hillmoor Golf Course, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva. Museum’s Tuesdays @ 2 series. Presenter is Charlene Klein.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 27, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.

Spaghetti dinner: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29, a fundraiser to benefit the Williams Bay Rescue Squad at Conference Point Camp, 300 Conference Point Rd, Williams Bay.

Senior travel: 10 a.m. Oct. 4, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Guest speaker. 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.

Celebrate harvest: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, the family friendly Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy’s Harvest Fest starting at the Kishwauketoe Pavillion, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elhkorn.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva.

Quilt program: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, “What’s New in Quilting” program at annual Friends of Aram Public Library meeting, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Nancy Snyder from The Stitchery will give a trunk show. Call (262) 728-3111 for more details.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.