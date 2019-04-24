Human trafficking awareness: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Walworth Public Library, 525 Kenosha St., a free, public seminar presented by Sister Dusty Farnan of the Dominican Sisters.

Poverty awareness: Poverty simulation event, 9 a.m. to noon, April 27, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Register at 262-741-4951.

Church sing-along: 10 a.m., April 28, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, “Sing a Song of Earth Day,” gathering to honor the planet with song. Free and open. Sing-along booklets will be provided.

Storm spotters: Severe weather safety and spotter training 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 29 at the Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St.; free and open to the public and sponsored by Walworth County Emergency Management.

Library meeting: Friends of Lake Geneva Public Library annual meeting 6 p.m., April 30 at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Featured speaker will be author Sam Weller.

Create a doodle journal: Free adult program, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., May 1 at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave. Room for only 12. Participants must preregister. Call (262) 275-5107.

Spring play: Badger High School Theater Department will present its spring play 7 p.m., May 2, May 3 and May 4 at the Badger High School recital hall. Seating is limited to 175 audience members each night. For more information, call 262-348-2000.

Bloomfield clean-up: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 4, Bloomfield Annual Community Litter Clean-up, report to Lakeside Beach, food and beverage provided by Modern Woodmans of America.

School festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 11, Lakeland School Schoolfest, W3905 County Road NN, Elkhorn, craft fair, plant sale, rummage sale, food booth, to support the school. Free admission.

Black Point history: 6:30 p.m. May 21 at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., as Chris Brookes, outreach coordinator for Black Point Estate and Gardens, discusses the merging of historical fact with fiction in the novel by the late Jerome T. Burke. For more information call (262) 275-5107.

Spring luncheon: Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection spring style show & luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8 at The Ridge resort, town of Geneva, reservations due April 24, $20 each. 262-245-6659 or 262-744-1755.

Charity run/walk: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, Big Foot Beach State Park, “Kisses From Keegan and Friends” 7th annual 5k/10k run/walk. Registration information on kissesfromkeegan.org.