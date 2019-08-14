Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 14, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.

Garden cooking: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 14, learn to cook from your garden, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. 262-275-5107 or fontana.lib.wi.us.

Pig roast: Geneva Lake Manor benefit, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 15, Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 262-248-3145.

Fun run: 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 17, Lions Field, Williams Bay. $20 for adults, $15 for 16 and younger. Benefit for Jon Turner and his family. (262) 374-3521.

New principal: Community coffee with new Woods School principal, Aug. 21, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St, Lake Geneva.

Pride Fair: LGBT of Walworth County, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17, Courthouse Square, Elkhorn, vendors, merchandise, music, food, raffles. Free gifts to the first 100 attendees. www.lgbtwalco.org.

Class reunion: Badger High School, class of 1974 reunion, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Bella Vista Suites, 335 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 19, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan.

Star gazing: Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Space travel, Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva. $10 per ticket or $12 at the door. Adam McCulloch at adam@glaseducation.org.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Frog naming: 11 a.m. Aug. 31 of the Fontana frog at a grand reopening of Nick’s Upholstery, 543 Valley View Drive, as Lake Home Living. There will be ice cream.