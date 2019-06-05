Travel meeting: 10 a.m., June 7, the Senior Travel Club of Walworth County, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Black Point Estate program. Call 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.

Date night: 6 p.m., June 7, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Discussion on Biblical roles in marriage, followed by date time. Call 262-279-3052 for more information.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. June 7, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Stage show: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will present “Barefoot in the Park,” 10 a.m. June 7, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Food event: From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Local food vendors. For more information, call 262-249-5283.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. June 10, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva, Delavan.

Get Crafty: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 12, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Create distinctive note card sets. Call 262-275-5107 to reserve a spot.

Tractor safety: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 17 to 21, Burlington High School, UW-Extension course for children ages 12 to 16. Classroom instruction, hands-on driving exercises. Cost $50 per student.

Online registration at counties.extension.wisc.edu/kenosha/agriculture/tractor-safety/.

Blood drive: From 2 to 7 p.m. June 17 at American Legion Post 95, 111 S. 2nd St., Delavan.

”Annie Jr.:” Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will present “Annie Jr.” 7:30 p.m. June 19 and 10 a.m. June 21 at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St.

Chippin’ for Children: Golf tournament starting 8:30 a.m. at Geneva National Resort & Club. All proceeds go to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Register at gnf.ejoinme.org/2019.