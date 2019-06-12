Get Crafty: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 12, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Free adult program in which participants can create book-themed note cards. Call (262) 275-5107 to reserve a place in the program.

Moonlight Movies: June 12, starts with yoga from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, followed by sundown screening of “Toy Story.” Yoga is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and under.

Kish Kid Class: from 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 13, “Creepy Crawly” takes participants on a search for creepy crawlers under the rocks, on the trail and in the creeks of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Class begins at main entrance under the pavilion.

Pig roast: Starts at 6 p.m. June 13 at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. With live music from Jeff Walski, raffles, and a Wall of Wine and Liquor. Tickets $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the Jaycees.

Dairy breakfast: From 6 a.m. to noon June 15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Craft fair, exhibits, free ride to tour Sugar Creek Dairy and a coffee cake contest occur during the breakfast. Tickets $7 in advance, $8 at the gate. Children under the age of 5 free. Call (262) 723-2613 for more information.

Tractor safety: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 17 to 21, Burlington High School, UW-Extension course for children ages 12 to 16. Cost $50 per student. Online registration at counties.extension.wisc.edu/kenosha/agriculture/tractor-safety/.

Blood drive: From 2 to 7 p.m. June 17, American Legion Post 95, 111 S. 2nd St., Delavan.

Job fair: Walworth County Job Center fair, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 18, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, about 40 employers scheduled to attend. Call 741-5263 or email jespinoza@dwfs.us.

Stage play: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild present “Annie Jr.” 7:30 p.m., June 19, and 10 a.m., June 21, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Heritage day: Whitewater Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 23, tour of historic homes, Bassett House, 708 W. Main St., and food truck rally, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Young Memorial Library parking lot.

Golf tournament: Golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., July 22, Geneva National Resort & Club, proceeds go to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Register at gnf.ejoinme.org/2019.