New principal: Community coffee with new principal at Woods Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Aug. 21, Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St, Lake Geneva.

Park support: Friends of White River County Park fundraiser, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 22, Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747W. Main St., Lake Geneva. All-you-can-eat, $10-$12.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Alzheimer’s event: “Memory Cafe” free program, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn. Games, stories and support. Alzheimer’s Association at 414-479-8800.

County sales: Bids due for Walworth County treasurer properties, 10 a.m., Aug. 27, at county offices, Elkhorn. www.co.walworth.wi.us or 262-741-4251.

Job fair: Lakeland Health Care Center open house and job fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 28, 1922 County Road NN, Elkhorn.

Fundraiser: GLAS education, 7 to 10 p.m., Aug. 30, Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction.

Frog naming: 11 a.m. Aug. 31, for the Fontana frog, Nick’s Upholstery, 543 Valley View Drive. Free ice cream.

Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.

Travel club: 10 a.m. Sept. 6, Senior Travel Club meeting at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Janet Ewing of Geneva Lakes Museum featured speaker. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for club trips scheduled for September through December. Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 9, East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.

Blood drive: From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 9 and 10, at UW-Whitwater’s Esker Hall, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater. All blood types needed, especially type O negative.