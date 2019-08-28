Job fair: Lakeland Health Care Center open house and job fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 28, 1922 County Road NN, Elkhorn.

Fundraiser: GLAS education, 7 to 10 p.m., Aug. 30, Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction.

Frog naming: 11 a.m. Aug. 31, for the Fontana frog, Nick’s Upholstery, 543 Valley View Drive. Free ice cream.

Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.

Travel club: 10 a.m. ,Sept. 6, Senior Travel Club, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 9, East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.

Blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 9 and 10, UW-Whitwater Esker Hall, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater. All blood types needed, especially type O negative.

Library event: 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Walworth Memorial Library, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth, presentation by Dawn Heath on how the two connect and how to protect yourself and loved ones.

Environmental impact: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Public discussion, environmental effects of Foxconn. Guest speaker, Q&A.

Skin health: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 for free skin care services during the open house at the Mercyhealth Dermatology, Skin and Laser Services at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 State Highway 67.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 27, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.