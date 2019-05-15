Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva.

Trivia contest: Teams of six competing for prizes, 6 p.m. May 15, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, to benefit Lakeland Health Care Center. Tickets $20 each, includes pizza. Call 262-741-4223.

Poverty awareness: Simulation event, 9 a.m. to noon, May 15, Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Email amanda.kostman@wisc.edu or call 262-741-4951.

Sheriff’s awards: Walworth County Sheriff’s Department annual awards, 3 p.m., May 16, county courthouse, 1700 County Road NN, Elkhorn, jury assembly room.

Founders day: Friends of White River County Park, free community picnic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva, plus hikes, a historical display and an educational presentation with owls. 262-275-5700 ext. 103.

Commencement: Two graduation ceremonies, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., May 18, University of Wisocnsin-Whitewater, Kachel Fieldhouse.

Addiction movie: Free movie, “Written Off,” about heroin addiction, 6 p.m., May 18, Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Free admission, seating is limited. Presented by Walworth County Drug & Alcohol Coalition and Walworth County Health & Human Services.

Boat races: Badger State Outboard Association races, starting at noon, May 18-19, Pell Lake, town of Bloomfield. Admission free. Food booth hosted by Trinity Church, 262-279-3052.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. May 20, East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St./Highway 120, East Troy.

Black Point history: 6:30 p.m., May 21, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., as Chris Brookes, outreach coordinator for Black Point Estate and Gardens, discusses fact and fiction. Call 262-275-5107.

Spring commencement: 6:30 p.m. May 21 for UW-Whitewater at Rock County. Ceremony at the Wells Cultural Center gym.

Watch the sky: In a free lecture, Chad Lewis, paranormal investigator, will present Wisconsin UFOs, a history of people witnessing unexplained objects in the sky and even meeting extraterrestrials, 6 p.m. May 21 at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

Beach dedication: Grand opening/dedication held by Pell Lake Lake Association starts at 11 a.m. May 25 for beach signs and a boulder honoring the work of the Pell Lake Mud Hens. Ceremony starts at Lakeside Beach, corner of North Lake Shore and Orchid drives, Bloomfield, then moves to Roller Rink Beach. Call (262) 475-4540 for more information.

Farm crawl: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25, visit behind the scenes and purchase goods at three town of Linn farms — Alden Hills Organic Farms, N237 Alden Road; Highfield Farm Creamery, W4848 State Line Road; and Tiny Tempest Farm, W4355 Mohawk Road.

Helping butterflies: 7 p.m. May 28, Lions Field House, Williams Bay, Lakeland Audubon meeting. Judy Grasser giving education program on the butterflies. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for more details.

Jazz fest: Student concert 6:30 p.m., May 29, Badger High School, including musicians from Badger, Lake Geneva Middle School, Brookwood and Woods school, plus visiting guest artist Dean Sorenson. Admission $2.

Keeping it blue: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 31, seminar and lunch sponsored by the Geneva Lake Conservancy about reducing phosphorus in Geneva Lake, Walworth County offices Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Graduation: 7 p.m. May 31, Williams Bay High School, in the gym.